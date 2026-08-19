Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle News: Returns to team drills at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:24pm

Waddle (leg) participated in team drills Tuesday, SI.com's Chad Jensen reports.

Waddle returned to practice Monday for a non-padded session before proving his health Tuesday at a more taxing practice. A quick return to full participation suggests there's no concern about his Week 1 availability, and Waddle may even play in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay.

Jaylen Waddle
Denver Broncos
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