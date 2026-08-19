Jaylen Waddle News: Returns to team drills at practice
Waddle (leg) participated in team drills Tuesday, SI.com's Chad Jensen reports.
Waddle returned to practice Monday for a non-padded session before proving his health Tuesday at a more taxing practice. A quick return to full participation suggests there's no concern about his Week 1 availability, and Waddle may even play in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Waddle See More
-
Who Should I Draft?
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings 2026: Who Should I Keep?Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 12 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap2 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Waddle See More