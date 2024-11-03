Jaylen Waddle News: Snaps TD drought in loss

Waddle caught both of his targets for minus-4 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Waddle wasn't targeted until just 2:34 remained in the fourth quarter, when he made a 12-yard catch to convert a third-and-7. He had an injury scare on the very next play, when Waddle stayed down after Damar Hamlin fell on his leg, but the wide receiver stayed in the game and proceeded to catch a game-tying seven-yard touchdown with 1:38 remaining. Unfortunately for Waddle's fantasy managers, he was credited with a 23-yard loss on the game's final play, as he got the ball on a lateral and ran backwards to avoid a Bills defender, only to be tackled anyway. Waddle finally ended a touchdown drought that dated back to Week 15 of last season, but he's building a new infamous streak, with seven consecutive games of fewer than 50 receiving yards heading into a Week 10 MNF matchup against the Rams.