Jaylen Waddle News: Stays quiet in Tua's return

Waddle caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Waddle's fantasy managers had high hopes for a bounce back in Tua Tagovailoa's (concussion) return, but Waddle put forth yet another subpar outing as the Dolphins fell to 2-5. After posting 109 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars, Waddle hasn't exceeded 46 yards in any subsequent game. He'll try to snap that unsavory streak in a Week 9 road game against the Bills.