Jaylen Waddle News: Team-high yardage total in loss

Waddle secured four of six targets for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Miami's offense ironically got off on a very good foot with 30 yards over its first two plays, and Waddle accounted for 14 of those on the Dolphins' first play from scrimmage. However, much like the team as a whole, it would go on to be a quiet and largely unproductive night for Waddle, who did record an 18-yard grab in the fourth quarter but gained just four yards on his other two catches. Like fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, Waddle doesn't figure to come close to flashing his true potential while working with either Tyler Huntley or Skylar Thompson (ribs) as his quarterback, and he'll face a pair of talented Patriots cornerbacks in a Week 5 road matchup.