Jaylen Warren Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Warren didn't practice Thursday due to a back issue, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Warren was a full participant Wednesday, so his addition to the Steelers' Week 11 injury report a day later is something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Meanwhile, fellow running back Najee Harris, who missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle concern, returned to full participation Thursday.

