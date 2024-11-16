Jaylen Warren Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Warren (back) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, barring a pregame setback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After sitting out practice Thursday, Warren was able to get in a limited session Friday before taking a designation into the weekend. In a big AFC North divisional tilt, Warren sounds like he's going to be able to play and help spell starter Najee Harris out of Pittsburgh's backfield. Warren is averaging 9.9 touches per game this season but has yet to score a touchdown.