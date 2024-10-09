Jaylen Warren Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Warren (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren was called doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders by coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, so a limited practice one day later is a positive development in that context. Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has already been ruled out for Sunday, so Warren would return to a complementary role alongside Najee Harris should Warren make a surprising Week 6 return.