Jaylen Warren headshot

Jaylen Warren Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:18pm

Warren (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren practiced on a limited basis Friday after he didn't take the practice field Thursday. If Warren's unable to play his usual change-of-pace role behind Najee Harris in Sunday's critical rivalry game, Cordarrelle Patterson could see an increase in opportunities on offense.

Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
