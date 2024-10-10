Jaylen Warren Injury: Remains limited at practice

Warren (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official reports.

Per Missi Matthews of the team's official site, earlier this week coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Warren was doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, however the running back's limited participation Wednesday and Thursday offers some hope that he could be available this weekend. In any case, Friday's final injury report will clarify Warren's official Week 6 designation.