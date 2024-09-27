Jaylen Warren Injury: Ruled out this week

Warren (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren, who didn't practice this week, thus will target a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Cowboys. In Warren's looming absence, look for Cordarrelle Patterson to see added complementary looks behind top back Najee Harris, with Jonathan Ward and/or Aaron Shampklin candidates to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 4 action.