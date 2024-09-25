Jaylen Warren Injury: Sits out practice

Warren (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren had an MRI on Monday, with head coach Mike Tomlin later relaying Tuesday that he's unsure if the running back will play this Sunday against the Colts. In any case, Warren is averaging only 3.9 carries, 1.7 targets and 27.3 total yards per game while sharing backup work with Cordarrelle Patterson, leaving Najee Harris to get most of the work out of the backfield. The switch from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator seems to have been a positive development for the Steelers overall but a terrible one for Warren's fantasy value.