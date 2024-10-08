Jaylen Warren Injury: Unlikely to play Week 6

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Warren (knee) is doubtful to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tomlin has already ruled out fellow running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) for a second straight game, and though the coach is still leaving the door open for Warren to play Week 6, the 25-year-old will in all likelihood sit out a third consecutive contest. While Warren and Patterson were sidelined for this past Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, Najee Harris (14 carries, two receptions, 74 percent snap share) took on the majority of touches and playing time out of the backfield, while Aaron Shampklin (four carries, no receptions, 19 percent snap share) and Jonathan Ward (two carries, no receptions, five percent snap share) saw limited work as the Nos. 2 and 3 options, respectively. Expect a similar breakdown for the three backs in Week 6, while Warren most likely turns his focus toward a return to the lineup Week 7 versus the Jets.