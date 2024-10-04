Jaylen Warren Injury: Won't play Sunday

Warren (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fellow RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has also been ruled out for the contest, which sets the stage for Aaron Shampklin to back up Najee Harris on Sunday. Meanwhile, La'Mical Perine and Jonathan Ward are candidates to be elevated from Pittsburgh's practice squad ahead of Week 5 action. Warren will target a possible return to action Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Raiders.