Jaylen Warren News: Doesn't play Thursday

Warren did not play in the Steelers' 28-9 preseason win over the Packers on Thursday, Chris Harlan of Triblive.com reports.

Both Warren and Rico Dowdle observed Thursday's game from the sidelines while depth backfield options Lew Nichols and Eli Heidenreich combined for 19 of the Steelers' 28 carries. Warren is listed ahead of Dowdle on the Steelers' first unofficial depth chart that was released Aug. 5, but the duo could see similar workloads in a balanced backfield, per Brian Batko of the team's official site.