Jaylen Warren News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Warren (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren was deemed a limited participant in practice Tuesday, but the running back's return to a full session a day later paves the way for him to be available Saturday night against the Bengals. As a result, Warren should continue to work in a backfield time share with Najee Harris, a context that has resulted in Warren logging 23 carries and 10 catches over his last two contests, while Harris has recorded 22 carries and two catches in that span.