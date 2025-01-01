Jaylen Warren News: Logs full practice Wednesday
Warren (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Warren was deemed a limited participant in practice Tuesday, but the running back's return to a full session a day later paves the way for him to be available Saturday night against the Bengals. As a result, Warren should continue to work in a backfield time share with Najee Harris, a context that has resulted in Warren logging 23 carries and 10 catches over his last two contests, while Harris has recorded 22 carries and two catches in that span.
