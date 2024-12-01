Jaylen Warren News: Productive as receiver

Warren rushed the ball three times for nine yards in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals. He added four receptions on four targets for 55 yards.

Warren seemed to be gaining momentum in the Pittsburgh backfield entering Sunday's matchup, but he was oddly uninvolved as a rusher. He managed to save his day as a pass catcher, tallying long gains of 29 and 14 yards. Despite that positive work, it will be difficult to trust Warren in fantasy lineups given his inconsistent usage.