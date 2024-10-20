Fantasy Football
Jaylen Warren News: Solid in backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Warren rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Najee Harris was the star of Pittsburgh's rushing attack in a lopsided win over the Jets, but Warren still produced off of 14 combined touches in the win. This was the backup's best output since Week 2 before poor play book-ended a minor knee injury in recent weeks. Warren should continue to see a handful of touches behind Harris when the Steelers host the Giants next Monday.

Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
