Jaylen Warren News: Solid in backup role

Warren rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Najee Harris was the star of Pittsburgh's rushing attack in a lopsided win over the Jets, but Warren still produced off of 14 combined touches in the win. This was the backup's best output since Week 2 before poor play book-ended a minor knee injury in recent weeks. Warren should continue to see a handful of touches behind Harris when the Steelers host the Giants next Monday.