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Jaylen Warren News: Team replaces Gainwell with Dowdle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Warren is likely headed for a backfield timeshare in 2026, as Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports Friday that the team has signed Rico Dowdle to a two-year contract.

Warren worked in a backfield timeshare with Kenneth Gainwell in 2025, with the former turning 251 touches into 1,291 scrimmage yards in the regular season while the latter racked up 1,023 scrimmage yards on 187 touches. Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million contract in free agency with the Buccaneers, while Pittsburgh has brought in Dowdle to replace him on a two-year, $12.25 million contract. Dowdle is coming off consecutive seasons with at least 1,076 rushing yards and runs with more power than Warren or Gainwell, but Warren's likely to see the majority of playing time in passing situations while possibly rotating with Dowdle on early downs.

Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
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