Jaylen Warren News: Tops century mark in loss

Warren carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and caught five of six targets for 41 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

He topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season, but Najee Harris finished with two more totes and three more rushing yards. Warren has seen his workload increase the last two weeks, and while the Steelers lost both games, that can hardly be pinned on the third-year RB, who had a first-quarter TD run wiped out by a holding penalty Wednesday. Warren will look to wrap up the regular season in style in a Week 18 clash with the Bengals.