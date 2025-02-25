Jaylen Warren News: Will receive RFA tender

Steelers GM Omar Khan said Tuesday that Warren will receive a restricted free agent tender and likely stay with the team in 2025, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The real question is whether Warren gets a second-round tender ($5.2 million) or an original-round tag ($3.19 million). He went undrafted back in 2022, which means the latter wouldn't involve any draft compensation if he signed with another team and the Steelers declined to match the contract offer. A second-round tender, on the other hand, would ensure that Warren stays in Pittsburgh unless he's traded, as no team is going to give up a top-64 pick for the right to hand him a large contract. The second big question is what happens with Najee Harris, who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after starting his career with four straight seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards but less than 4.2 yards per carry.