Jaylen Warren News: Works as lead back in Week 16

Warren rushed the ball 12 times for 48 yards in Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. He added five receptions on five targets for 44 yards.

Warren has had inconsistent usage throughout the season, almost always working behind Najee Harris and even behind Cordarrelle Patterson on occasion. However, Warren led the backfield in Saturday's loss, totaling 17 touches compared to nine for Harris. He was particularly effective as a pass catcher, tallying long gains of 13 and 12 yards. It's unclear whether this usage will carry forward, though Harris has struggled with inefficiency for the last several weeks.