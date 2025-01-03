Fantasy Football
Jaylen Watson Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

The Chiefs designated Watson (leg) for return from injured reserve Friday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Watson suffered a broken tibia-fibula in Week 7 against San Francisco and has been recovering on injured reserve for the last 10 weeks. Watson is expected to practice Friday. He obviously isn't going to play Sunday against the Broncos with the Chiefs already announcing they will rest their starters, but it does sound like Watson will have a chance to potentially play in the divisional round of the playoffs in a little more than two weeks. Friday will mark the opening of Watson's 21-day window for activation.

