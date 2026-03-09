Jaylen Watson Injury: Joining McDuffie on Rams

Watson (groin) agreed to a three-year contract with the Rams on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson's deal won't become official until the new league year begins Wednesday, at which point the Rams should officially have two former Chiefs cornerbacks on their roster in Watson and Trent McDuffie. Watson notched exactly six passes defensed in each of his four regular seasons with Kansas City, exceeding expectations after being drafted in the seventh round in 2022. He started all 15 games in which he appeared for the Chiefs in 2025 before missing the final two games of the season due to a groin injury.