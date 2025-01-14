Jaylen Watson Injury: Promising start to practice week
Watson (lower leg), who is currently on IR, was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
Watson hasn't played since fracturing his left ankle Week 7 against San Francisco, but he was designated to return from injured reserve Jan. 3 and appears to have a real chance of playing in Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Houston. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed that possibility Tuesday, saying of Watson, "I'm not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance of playing. We'll see," per Jordan Foote of SI.com. Of late, Josh Williams has been playing most of the defensive snaps opposite Trent McDuffie at cornerback.
