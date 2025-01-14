Fantasy Football
Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson Injury: Promising start to practice week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Watson (lower leg), who is currently on IR, was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Watson hasn't played since fracturing his left ankle Week 7 against San Francisco, but he was designated to return from injured reserve Jan. 3 and appears to have a real chance of playing in Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Houston. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed that possibility Tuesday, saying of Watson, "I'm not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance of playing. We'll see," per Jordan Foote of SI.com. Of late, Josh Williams has been playing most of the defensive snaps opposite Trent McDuffie at cornerback.

Jaylen Watson
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
