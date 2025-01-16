Jaylen Watson Injury: Questionable to face Houston
Watson (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional-round clash against the Texans.
Watson has been on the Chiefs' injured reserve since Oct. 22 after fracturing his left fibula-tibia in Week 7 against the 49ers. He was designated to return from IR on Jan. 3, and he was a full participant in practice all week. Watson would have to be activated from IR before Saturday's playoff bout in order to play.
