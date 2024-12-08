Jaylen Wright News: Does little in backup role

Wright rushed twice for seven yards during Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets. He also secured two of three targets for six yards.

Wright handled the No. 2 backfield role for Miami with Raheem Mostert (hip) inactive Week 14, and he saw a few extra snaps in the red zone during the first quarter with De'Veon Achane briefly being checked for an injury on the sideline. New York's defense effectively contained the Dolphins' running game, as while Achane was successful through the air (six catches for 45 yards), he piled up just 24 yards and one score on 14 carries. Wright, however, wasn't exactly impressive enough to push for increased opportunities, and Mostert may be back in action Week 15 on the road at Houston.