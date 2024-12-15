Fantasy Football
Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright News: Falls back to No. 3 on depth chart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Wright rushed once for three yards during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Wright fell down to third on the depth chart behind De'Veon Achane and Raheem Mostert, following the veteran running back's return from injury. Achane and Mostert combined for 18 carries versus Houston, in addition to notable work in the receiving game, while Wright's opportunities were limited to a single carry. The rookie figures to lock down a similar depth role against the 49ers in Week 16.

Jaylen Wright
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
