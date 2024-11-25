Jaylen Wright News: Handles No. 2 role in Week 12 win

Wright had seven carries for 28 yards during Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots. He failed to secure his only target.

Wright seems to have secured the No. 2 role in Miami's backfield behind De'Von Achane, who rushed 10 times for 32 yards but scored twice through the air while securing three of four targets for 24 yards. Veteran Raheem Mostert, meanwhile, had just two carries for five yards. Wright has been impressive in limited opportunities, but Achane's extreme efficiency in scoring situations means the Dolphins' remaining backfield opportunities aren't especially high-value for fantasy purposes. Wright will look to continue building momentum Thursday versus the Packers.