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Jaylen Wright News: Looking good at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Thursday that Wright "has some speed" and looks comfortable this offseason, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It sounds like Wright is off to a good start under the new coaching staff, competing with Ollie Gordon, Donovan Edwards and others for backup backfield roles behind De'Von Achane. One of the bunch could see a decent number of carries, as the Dolphins presumably won't want the sub-200-pound Achane butting heads between the tackles repeatedly. Wright was billed as a big-play threat rather than a power runner when the Dolphins took him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he does have decent size (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) to go with his 4.38 speed (2024 Combine).

Jaylen Wright
Miami Dolphins
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