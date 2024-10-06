Jaylen Wright News: Paces team in rushing

Wright rushed 13 times for 86 yards and and did not draw a target in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Wright ended up with the largest workload of his young career after De'Von Achane exited the game in the first half with a concussion. The rookie responded in fine fashion, recording a team-high rushing yardage total while averaging a stellar 6.6 yards per carry. Wright's explosiveness rivals that of Achane, but if the latter has cleared concussion protocol in time for a Week 7 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20, Wright could be back to playing third fiddle behind Achane and Raheem Mostert.