Jaylen Wright headshot

Jaylen Wright News: Six carries in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 1:48pm

Wright rushed six times for 22 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday. He also returned one kickoff for no gain.

Wright came into the contest on the Dolphins' second possession and was immediately a focal point, as he was targeted on a deep pass by Quinn Ewers to open the drive and then rattled off a 13-yard run the very next play. Wright found running room at a premium on the rest of his carries while splitting time with Ollie Gordon, who he's trying to hold off for the No. 2 running back job behind De'Von Achane. Wright and Gordon should both continue to feature fairly heavily in Miami's second preseason game, which comes Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.

Jaylen Wright
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wright See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wright See More
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
NFL
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
25 days ago
NFL Best Ball Guide: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
NFL
NFL Best Ball Guide: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
Author Image
John McKechnie
28 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
30 days ago