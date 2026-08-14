Jaylen Wright News: Six carries in preseason loss

Wright rushed six times for 22 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday. He also returned one kickoff for no gain.

Wright came into the contest on the Dolphins' second possession and was immediately a focal point, as he was targeted on a deep pass by Quinn Ewers to open the drive and then rattled off a 13-yard run the very next play. Wright found running room at a premium on the rest of his carries while splitting time with Ollie Gordon, who he's trying to hold off for the No. 2 running back job behind De'Von Achane. Wright and Gordon should both continue to feature fairly heavily in Miami's second preseason game, which comes Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.