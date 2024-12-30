Fantasy Football
Jaylen Wright News: Uninvolved versus Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Wright did not log a carry or target during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Wright wasn't held without an offensive snap versus Cleveland, as he had been Week 16 against San Francisco, but he was uninvolved in Miami's gameplan. The rookie fourth-round pick looks set to close out the regular season as an afterthought behind all of De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson at home against the Jets in Week 18.

