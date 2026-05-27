Jaylin Lane News: Past ankle injury
Lane (ankle) was spotted participating during OTAs on Wednesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
The 24-year-old from Virginia Tech was sidelined for Washington's final two games last season due to an ankle injury, but his participation in Wednesday's practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Lane had an impressive rookie campaign, catching 16 of 32 targets for 225 yards while accumulating 314 punt-return yards and two touchdowns. Now back at full health, he's expected to operate as one of the Commanders' top return men during the 2026 season.
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