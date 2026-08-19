Jaylin Noel Injury: In mix for added work following Higgins injury

With Jayden Higgins having reportedly suffered a torn ACL, Noel (hamstring/finger) is a candidate to see added work in Houston's offense this coming season, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Higgins had been slated to serve as the Texans' No. 2 WR behind top option Nico Collins, but in his looming absence, snaps and targets that would have gone his way are up for grabs. Per Bien-Aime, Noel hasn't practiced much throughout training camp as he's dealt with a finger issue and hamstring tightness, while Dell is being eased back in following a knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 campaign. Also in the mix behind Collins is Xavier Hutchinson, but once Noel moves fully past his injury issues, he'll have a chance to claim a role in his team's offense out of the gate this season.