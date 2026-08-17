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Jaylin Noel Injury: Optimism around Week 1 availability

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Texans are optimistic that Noel (hamstring/finger) will be available for the team's regular-season opener against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 13, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Noel was sidelined by a right pinkie injury that he sustained days before the start of training camp. He is now working through a strained hamstring and is training on the side during practice, though the Texans regard that particular injury as a minor setback and are expecting the 2025 third-rounder to suit up for Week 1. Noel is aiming to build off his rookie campaign, when he caught 26 passes (on 35 targets) for 292 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games while also contributing on special teams as a returner on punts and kickoffs.

Jaylin Noel
Houston Texans
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