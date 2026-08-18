Jaylin Noel headshot

Jaylin Noel Injury: Unexpectedly returns to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 7:45am

Noel (hamstring) was spotted in full pads and a red no-contact uniform for Tuesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noel's presence on the field comes as a surprise, after Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Sunday that the wideout would likely be sidelined "a few weeks" after he recently tweaked his hamstring. The second-year wideout is still unlikely to take part in team drills Tuesday, but even going through warmups and individual drills would represent a notable step forward in the recovery process. Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins are locked in as the top two receivers on the depth chart, but Noel could have a chance at securing the No. 3 role over the likes of Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell (knee) if he can quickly bounce back from the hamstring injury.

Jaylin Noel
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Noel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Noel See More
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago