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Jaylin Noel Injury: Will miss 'a few weeks' with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Noel recently sustained a hamstring injury that will likely keep him from practicing for "a few weeks," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The wideout previously had a delayed start to training camp due to a right pinkie finger injury, which caused him to miss some practice time before he was reinstated from the active/non-football injury list Aug. 7. Just over a week later, Noel is now dealing with a more worrisome hamstring issue, which had relegated him to a side field in the Texans' last few practices. Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels expressed confidence that Noel will be "ready to roll" once he's cleared to resume taking part in team drills, but the missed reps during practices and preseason games will likely damage his chances of heading into Week 1 as the Texans' No. 3 receiver. Noel has been competing with Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell (knee) for those duties.

Jaylin Noel
Houston Texans
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