Following a couple of productive weeks, when Houston was without Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, Noel was nearly invisible on offense with the top two wideouts back on the field. Noel was reduced to impacting the game as a returner, which he did early in the third quarter on a 45-yard punt return to set up the team's final score. The presence of Collins and Kirk dampened the involvement of Noel and fellow rookie wideout Jayden Higgins (one target). The loss of starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) may have also played a role. The Texans gained just 87 yards on seven second-half possessions and punted on its final six drives.