Jaylin Smith News: Back to 100 percent

Smith (knee) is participating in OTAs this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

A third-round pick in last year's Draft, Smith suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that landed him on injured reserve until returning in Week 8. He then sustained a season-ending torn meniscus in his knee in Week 9. Wilson reports Smith is now 100 percent healthy and has no restrictions this offseason. He'll compete for a role behind starters Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter and slot corner Jalen Pitre.