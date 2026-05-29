Jaylin Smith News: Back to 100 percent
Smith (knee) is participating in OTAs this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
A third-round pick in last year's Draft, Smith suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that landed him on injured reserve until returning in Week 8. He then sustained a season-ending torn meniscus in his knee in Week 9. Wilson reports Smith is now 100 percent healthy and has no restrictions this offseason. He'll compete for a role behind starters Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter and slot corner Jalen Pitre.
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