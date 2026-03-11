Jaylinn Hawkins News: Plans to sign with Baltimore
The Ravens plan to sign Hawkins to a two-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hawkins is set to receive a two-year deal totalling $10 million. The defensive back started all 15 regular-season games he participated in during the 2025 campaign, logging 71 tackles (45 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and added six passes defensed for four interceptions as well. The Ravens will acquire a safety coming off a career year to pair up with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.
