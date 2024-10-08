Jaylinn Hawkins News: Plays every defensive snap in loss

Hawkins recorded eight tackles (six solo) in the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Filling in for an injured Kyle Dugger (ankle), Hawkins made the start and played all 78 defensive snaps versus Miami. Dugger should return at some point in the coming weeks, but with Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) now facing legal issues, Hawkins could get an extended look on the back end. Dell Pettus started in place of Peppers alongside Hawkins against the Dolphins.