Jaylon Carlies headshot

Jaylon Carlies Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 12:21pm

Carlies (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The rookie linebacker from Missouri sustained a lower leg injury in the Colts' Week 7 win over the Dolphins and has missed all six of Indianapolis' games since. However, Carlies returned to practice Wednesday, opening the 21-day window for him to be added back to the active roster. Expect the 23-year-old to contribute on both defense and special teams once he's fully past his lower leg injury.

Jaylon Carlies
Indianapolis Colts
