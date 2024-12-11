Jaylon Carlies Injury: Designated to return

Carlies (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The rookie linebacker from Missouri sustained a lower leg injury in the Colts' Week 7 win over the Dolphins and has missed all six of Indianapolis' games since. However, Carlies returned to practice Wednesday, opening the 21-day window for him to be added back to the active roster. Expect the 23-year-old to contribute on both defense and special teams once he's fully past his lower leg injury.