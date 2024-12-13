Fantasy Football
Jaylon Carlies

Jaylon Carlies Injury: Iffy to face Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Carlies (lower leg) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 15 battle against the Broncos, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Carlies called himself a game-time decision after the Colts deemed him questionable for Sunday. The rookie linebacker remains on IR, and he'll need to be activated Saturday in order to be eligible to suit up Sunday. Carlies set himself up for a possible return by logging a trio of full practices this week.

Jaylon Carlies
Indianapolis Colts

