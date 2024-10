The Colts placed Carlies (lower leg) on IR on Saturday.

Carlies will now have to spend at least the next four games on injured reserve as he works his way back from a lower leg injury sustained Week 7 versus the Dolphins. The rookie fifth-round pick has played a rotational role through seven regular-season appearances, and recorded 21 tackles (14 solo) including 1.0 sacks, plus one pass defensed in that span.