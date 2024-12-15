Fantasy Football
Jaylon Carlies headshot

Jaylon Carlies Injury: Still on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 8:33am

Carlies (lower leg) remains on injured reserve and will not play Sunday against the Broncos.

The rookie linebacker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing six games, but he clearly still needs more time before he can play in another contest. Carlies has played a depth role for the Colts this season, logging 21 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 137 defensive snaps.

Jaylon Carlies
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
