Jaylon Carlies headshot

Jaylon Carlies News: Comes off IR, set to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

The Colts activated Carlies (lower leg/shoulder) off injured reserve Saturday and removed his injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee.

Carlies has missed Indianapolis' past seven contests while recovering from a lower-leg injury he suffered Week 7 against Miami. He was designated to return from IR on Dec. 11 and, after remaining on injured reserve for last Sunday's loss to Broncos, was able to log a trio of full practices this week. Carlies will likely maintain the same rotational role on defense he held prior to getting hurt, and he had also been contributing on special teams.

Jaylon Carlies
Indianapolis Colts
