Jaylon Carlies News: Records 36 tackles as rookie

Carlies finished with 36 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, along with one defensed pass across 10 contests during the regular season in 2024.

After being drafted in the fifth round of last April's NFL Draft, Carlies worked largely in a rotational role, though he did make six starts. He played more than half of Indianapolis' defensive snaps just once, recording 10 tackles Week 16 against Tennessee. Carlies also endured a stint on IR due to a lower-leg injury but returned in time to play in the Colts' final three contests of the campaign. He'll be in the second year of his rookie contract in 2025.