Jaylon Johnson headshot

Jaylon Johnson Injury: Questionable with pop-up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Johnson (illness) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Chicago's Week 16 game against the Lions.

Johnson popped up on Chicago's injury report on Friday with an apparent illness, and he's now at risk of missing the conference matchup versus Detroit. The fifth-year cornerback has not yet missed an outing this season, and his status should be determined pre-kickoff on Sunday morning.

Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears
