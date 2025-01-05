Jaylon Johnson Injury: Unlikely to return vs. Green Bay
Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Johnson suffered a quadriceps injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game, and it appears unlikely that he will return for the fourth quarter after going back to the locker room. Kyler Gordon could shift over from slot to outside corner, or Terell Smith could come in for Johnson.
