Jaylon Jones Injury: Misses nine games

Jones missed the last nine games of the season with a shoulder injury, and ended the year with 15 tackles in eight games played.

Jones posted 47 tackles as a rookie in 2022, though he was pressed into starting duty often as the team dealt with injuries in the secondary. In the last two seasons, Jones has served as a rotational player. Of his 15 tackles this year, 10 came in the Week 6 game when he was called upon to start. The veteran will be a restricted free agent this offseason.